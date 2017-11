Trump vyráží na asijské turné. Melanii v Japonsku ohlídá ženské komando

VIDEO: Melania Trump and other female dignitaries will be protected by an all-woman police team during the Japan trip https://t.co/TEDsbtHC07 https://t.co/Z4N7AAfN0M Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Melania Trump and other female dignitaries will be protected by an all-woman police team during the Japan trip https://t.co/TEDsbtHC07 https://t.co/Z4N7AAfN0M