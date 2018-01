Íránské nepokoje mají dvanáct obětí. Ruháního výzvy ke klidu nezabraly

VIDEO: Today in #Rasht, chanting ?Death to the Dictator!? For those asking if movement is dying down, appears it?s gaining momentum in numbers and in cities. There has been, however, a slowdown in sending videos as Telegram & Instagram are blocked in ce Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Today in #Rasht, chanting “Death to the Dictator!” For those asking if movement is dying down, appears it’s gaining momentum in numbers and in cities. There has been, however, a slowdown in sending videos as Telegram & Instagram are blocked in certain areas. #iranprotests https://t.co/zNVbnOLBcQ