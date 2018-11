Konec sirén v Čechách, Evropská unie je nahradí mobilními výstrahami

VIDEO: Tomorrow will mark the 3rd anniversary of #ParisAttacks ????. ?? The EU will soon set up a new warning system called #Reverse112. ?? Citizens will receive real-time alerts if terror or a disaster strikes. Watch and learn more: https://t.co/M148PgC Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Tomorrow will mark the 3rd anniversary of #ParisAttacks . The EU will soon set up a new warning system called #Reverse112. ☎️ Citizens will receive real-time alerts if terror or a disaster strikes. Watch and learn more: https://t.co/M148PgCQu7