Každý čtvrtý Evropan volí populisty, za 20 let mají trojnásobek voličů

VIDEO: Here's how populism flickered across the continent in the late 1990s before really catching on in eastern Europe throughout the 2000s https://t.co/0zQGTbfAee https://t.co/EZ8V8WeRSR Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Here's how populism flickered across the continent in the late 1990s before really catching on in eastern Europe throughout the 2000s https://t.co/0zQGTbfAee https://t.co/EZ8V8WeRSR