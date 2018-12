Učitelka s nůžkami se vrhala na žáky, jednoho stříhala za zpěvu hymny

VIDEO: Video Facebook Vanessa Vasconcelos ABC30 8. 12. 2018 7:30 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Watch as frightened high schoolers run out of Margaret Gieszinger's chemistry class after she starts chasing after kids to cut their hair. This happened Wednesday morning at University Preparatory High School in Visalia. Students tell me this wasn't the first time Gieszinger had an apparent breakdown. More at 11 on ABC30 Action News