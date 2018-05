Ve věku 86 let zemřel Alan Bean. Coby čtvrtý člověk se prošel po Měsíci

VIDEO: We remember Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, who walked on the Moon in 1969, commanded the second Skylab crew in 1973 and went on in retirement to paint the remarkable worlds and sights he had seen like no other artist. Learn more about his life at h Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

We remember Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, who walked on the Moon in 1969, commanded the second Skylab crew in 1973 and went on in retirement to paint the remarkable worlds and sights he had seen like no other artist. Learn more about his life at https://t.co/h6HUiwbVFX. https://t.co/xgGuCwBmEd