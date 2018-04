Z letadla s poškozeným motorem málem vypadla žena, pasažéři oslavují pilotku

FROM THE FAMILY OF JENNIFER RIORDAN: "In her memory--please remember to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing."



The family of Jennifer Riordan, who passed away following the incident on Southwest flight #1380, has released these photos of her and this statement.



"Jennifer Riordan has passed away as a result of previously reported events on Southwest Airlines flight #1380. Jennifer’s vibrancy, passion and love infused our community and reached across our country. Her ...impact on everything and everyone she touched can never be fully measured. But foremost, she is the bedrock of our family. She and Mike wrote a love story unlike any other. Her beauty and love is evident through her children. We are so appreciative of the outpouring of support from family, friends and our community. We do ask that those who seek to express their condolences and prayers as well as media outlets respect our privacy at this time. Our family and friends need this time to both grieve and celebrate Jennifer’s impact on us all. In her memory--please remember to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing."