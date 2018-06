Po erupci sopky de Fuego v Guatemele zemřelo 25 lidí

VIDEO: Witness to an eruption: Hiker's video captures eruption of Guatemala's Volc?n de Fuego, which officials say is responsible for the deaths of at least seven people. https://t.co/ObLPKuRMxQ https://t.co/aeoaJ54aNu Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Witness to an eruption: Hiker's video captures eruption of Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, which officials say is responsible for the deaths of at least seven people. https://t.co/ObLPKuRMxQ https://t.co/aeoaJ54aNu