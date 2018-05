Puma zaútočila na dva cyklisty. Jednoho zabila, druhého potrhala

Photo of the #cougar that attacked two mountain bikers, ages 32 and 31. The 32 year old didn’t survive. Other victim is @harborviewmc. DFW tracked down and euthanized the #mountainlion. #NorthBend #cougarattack https://t.co/mlCkhWNVFO @KIRO7Seattle https://t.co/hCdj74Nx65