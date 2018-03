Kolorované fotky dívky z Osvětimi, které píchli jed do srdce, zaujaly veřejnost

Czesława Kwoka was born on 15 August 1928 in Wólka Złojecka, a village in Zamość region. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 13 December 1942 in a transport of 318 women. Her mother Katarzyna was also deported. She received number 26949 & perished in the camp on 18 February 1943. 3/4 https://t.co/nbjeKbrEDb