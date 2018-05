V Berlíně demonstrují tisíce příznivců i odpůrců Alternativy pro Německo

VIDEO: Protest by the populist #AfD in central Berlin and counter protests elsewhere in the German capital. Police confirm there are around 2,000 officers on duty https://t.co/gWXgEvTnlc Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Protest by the populist #AfD in central Berlin and counter protests elsewhere in the German capital. Police confirm there are around 2,000 officers on duty https://t.co/gWXgEvTnlc