Jsem nejvíc šikanovaný člověk na světě, běduje manželka Donalda Trumpa

VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump tells ABC that she distrusts some members of her husband?s administration, including some currently serving in the West Wing. https://t.co/Vxmv6zSJuc https://t.co/At7pdvrhUa Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump tells ABC that she distrusts some members of her husband’s administration, including some currently serving in the West Wing. https://t.co/Vxmv6zSJuc https://t.co/At7pdvrhUa