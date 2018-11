Obří pohlednice v Alpách varuje před globálním oteplováním

“Limiting global warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” https://t.co/qcoTGMnuxq ⬅️ Read @IPCC_CH press release on special report by the @UN Intergovernmental Panel on #ClimateChange #SR15 #COP24 #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FHC2kZkoDI