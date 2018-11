Útěk z ráje. Vzkřísit Paradise, které lehlo popelem, bude téměř nemožné

VIDEO: Video Facebook Brynn Parrott Chatfield 8. 11. 2018 22:16 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should. My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It's very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.