V Itálii kvůli prudkému větru a dešti zemřelo tento týden 19 lidí

VIDEO: Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction in Italy from severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of tress were knocked down and 60,000 people lost electricity. https://t.co/o8LMoPUc3O Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction in Italy from severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of tress were knocked down and 60,000 people lost electricity. https://t.co/o8LMoPUc3O