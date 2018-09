Trump vyhlásil stav přírodní katastrofy, hurikán má již jedenáct obětí

VIDEO: A @USCG helicopter crew rescues people affected by flooding caused by #Florence in Onslow County, #NorthCarolina. https://t.co/VLNeC13Qux Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A @USCG helicopter crew rescues people affected by flooding caused by #Florence in Onslow County, #NorthCarolina. https://t.co/VLNeC13Qux