Čína účtuje za léky astronomické ceny, pacienti si je musejí vyrábět sami

VIDEO: A rural resident in China is 30 percent more likely to die after a cancer diagnosis than an urban resident. Families trying to beat these odds for their children share their stories of battling the disease and the financial ruin it causes. https://t. Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A rural resident in China is 30 percent more likely to die after a cancer diagnosis than an urban resident. Families trying to beat these odds for their children share their stories of battling the disease and the financial ruin it causes. https://t.co/4qFWARs5Ox https://t.co/zKMX9K2BoV