Čína přitvrzuje v pronásledování křesťanů. Zavírá kostely, pálí bible i kříže

VIDEO: #China CCP starts burning the Bible and crosses in Henan. Last time burning Bibles campaign happened in late 1960s by dictator Chairman Mao?s wife Jiang Qing in Shanghai. She was arrested in 1976 but Christians grew to millions. Will Never be success Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#China CCP starts burning the Bible and crosses in Henan. Last time burning Bibles campaign happened in late 1960s by dictator Chairman Mao’s wife Jiang Qing in Shanghai. She was arrested in 1976 but Christians grew to millions. Will Never be successful河南文革重现,烧圣经十字架 https://t.co/T5esv16NXI