Alžírsko vyhazuje migranty uprostřed Sahary, zpět do Nigeru musí pěšky

Check this: #migrants crossing the border from #Algeria to #Niger walking at 45 C after having been abandoned or sent back. Migrants from #Mali #Cameroon #Guinea and all #ECOWAS join their voices: « we are treated like animals ». Long way home but now safely with @OIM_Niger. https://t.co/CxydftuUyt