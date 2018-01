Palestinci mají svou Johanku z Arku, dívce hrozí za napadení vojáka žalář

VIDEO: Ahed Tamimi faces years in prison for resisting - with her bare hands - a first-class military occupier that terrorizes her family. Demand that Israel #FreeAhed immediately: https://t.co/lo21yVVs0d https://t.co/PTyIquVH58 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

