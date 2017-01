Útok na istanbulský noční klub: nejméně 39 mrtvých, desítky zraněných

VIDEO: JUST IN: An armed attack has taken place at a nightclub in Istanbul, according to state-run news agency https://t.co/AFuL4FnZn3 https://t.co/vbshCsFGXj Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

JUST IN: An armed attack has taken place at a nightclub in Istanbul, according to state-run news agency https://t.co/AFuL4FnZn3 https://t.co/vbshCsFGXj