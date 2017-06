Dálnici na Aljašku máme díky černochům, uznaly USA po 75 letech

VIDEO: Thousands of black soldiers helped build a major highway during WWII, a contribution largely ignored for decades: https://t.co/JUsRyLhOjs https://t.co/jEj2WOtdee Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Thousands of black soldiers helped build a major highway during WWII, a contribution largely ignored for decades: https://t.co/JUsRyLhOjs https://t.co/jEj2WOtdee